Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Expected to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $2.20 Per Share

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Allegiant Travel in a report released on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $2.20 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.97. The consensus estimate for Allegiant Travel’s current full-year earnings is $6.68 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Allegiant Travel’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.16 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.27 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.36 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALGT. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.75.

Allegiant Travel Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock opened at $72.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.24. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $54.87 and a 1 year high of $130.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.58.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.52. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $611.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Allegiant Travel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Allegiant Travel’s payout ratio is presently 37.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.10, for a total transaction of $158,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,490 shares in the company, valued at $671,559. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegiant Travel

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

