Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) PT Lowered to C$89.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$94.00 to C$89.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.46% from the stock’s previous close.

ATD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$94.00 to C$90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares lowered Alimentation Couche-Tard from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$89.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Friday. Desjardins dropped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$90.00 to C$86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$86.77.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Down 1.3 %

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

TSE:ATD traded down C$1.01 on Friday, reaching C$77.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,193,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,913. The stock has a market cap of C$74.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$81.94 and a 200 day moving average of C$77.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.27. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12-month low of C$63.15 and a 12-month high of C$87.27.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

