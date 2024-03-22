Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target Cut to C$86.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$90.00 to C$86.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target indicates a potential upside of 11.76% from the stock’s previous close.

ATD has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$82.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$87.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$81.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$86.77.

Shares of ATD stock traded down C$1.14 on Friday, reaching C$76.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,144,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,314. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$81.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$77.58. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of C$63.15 and a 1 year high of C$87.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$74.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.87.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

