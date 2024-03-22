Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Insider Dawn Christine Maroney Sells 15,861 Shares

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 15,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $80,098.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,999,500 shares in the company, valued at $10,097,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dawn Christine Maroney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 8th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 23,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total transaction of $125,120.00.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Performance

ALHC traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.91. 32,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,751. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.87. The company has a market capitalization of $927.89 million, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 75.64%. The firm had revenue of $465.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 2,079.2% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,908,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,637,102 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,117,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,831 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,470,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,610,000 after buying an additional 1,108,973 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 21.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,698,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,471,000 after buying an additional 1,020,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $11,601,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alignment Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.61.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

