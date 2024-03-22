Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) CEO Stephan Scholl Sells 428,574 Shares of Stock

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) CEO Stephan Scholl sold 428,574 shares of Alight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $4,204,310.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,198,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,424,332.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Alight Stock Performance

NYSE ALIT opened at $10.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of -18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.90. Alight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $10.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Alight had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $960.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Alight, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALIT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on Alight from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Alight in a report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.71.

Institutional Trading of Alight

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Alight by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Alight by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 93,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Alight by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alight by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 174,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Alight by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

About Alight

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

