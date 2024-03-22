Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Position Lessened by Chemistry Wealth Management LLC

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 6,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.13. 12,697,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,594,912. The company has a market cap of $183.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.47. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $66.63 and a fifty-two week high of $105.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.36 and its 200-day moving average is $78.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.12 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. Analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $88.50 to $85.40 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.44.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

