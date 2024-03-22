Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Bank of America

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

AA has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC began coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a hold rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a sell rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Alcoa from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Alcoa from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alcoa from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.88.

AA stock opened at $31.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Alcoa has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $42.95. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of -8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.13.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. Alcoa’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is -10.96%.

In related news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 26,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total value of $814,685.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,267,089.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

