Albert Gourley Purchases 350,000 Shares of Trident Royalties Plc (LON:TRR) Stock

Trident Royalties Plc (LON:TRR – Get Free Report) insider Albert Gourley acquired 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.46) per share, for a total transaction of £126,000 ($160,407.38).

Trident Royalties Stock Up 1.5 %

TRR opened at GBX 34 ($0.43) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.45, a quick ratio of 8.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.59. The company has a market cap of £99.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4,357.40 and a beta of 0.40. Trident Royalties Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 29.60 ($0.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 55 ($0.70). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 35.15 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 35.82.

About Trident Royalties

Trident Royalties Plc operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company. The company operates through Precious, Bulk Battery, Metals, and Base segments. Its portfolio consists of gold, copper, silver, lithium, and iron ore. The company's activities located in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Zambia, Peru, Canada, South Africa, Mexico, Brazil, and Kenya.

