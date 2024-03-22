Albert Gourley Purchases 350,000 Shares of Trident Royalties Plc (LON:TRR) Stock

Trident Royalties Plc (LON:TRR – Get Free Report) insider Albert Gourley acquired 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.46) per share, for a total transaction of £126,000 ($160,407.38).
Trident Royalties Stock Up 1.5 %
TRR opened at GBX 34 ($0.43) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.45, a quick ratio of 8.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.59. The company has a market cap of £99.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4,357.40 and a beta of 0.40. Trident Royalties Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 29.60 ($0.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 55 ($0.70). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 35.15 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 35.82.
About Trident Royalties
