Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) CTO Ali Sadri Sells 5,379 Shares

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) CTO Ali Sadri sold 5,379 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $27,432.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 96,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,485.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Airgain Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of AIRG stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.36. 3,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,959. Airgain, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $6.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.70.

Get Airgain alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Airgain in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIRG. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Airgain by 2,350.5% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 379,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 364,320 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airgain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $881,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Airgain by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 739,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 105,601 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Airgain during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Airgain during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. 53.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airgain Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.