Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.33.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ATSG

Air Transport Services Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:ATSG opened at $13.17 on Monday. Air Transport Services Group has a 52 week low of $11.62 and a 52 week high of $24.96. The company has a market capitalization of $864.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.23 and a 200-day moving average of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The transportation company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $517.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.04 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 2.91%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Transport Services Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 7.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 165.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

About Air Transport Services Group

(Get Free Report)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.