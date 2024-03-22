Aimia (AIM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Aimia (TSE:AIM – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 26th. Analysts expect Aimia to post earnings of C($0.10) per share for the quarter.

Aimia Stock Performance

Aimia stock remained flat at C$2.71 on Friday. 4,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,979. The firm has a market cap of C$256.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.51, a PEG ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.76, a quick ratio of 83.33 and a current ratio of 2.68. Aimia has a 52-week low of C$2.60 and a 52-week high of C$3.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.12.

Get Aimia alerts:

About Aimia

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Aimia Inc focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

Receive News & Ratings for Aimia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.