Aimia (AIM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Aimia (TSE:AIM – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 26th. Analysts expect Aimia to post earnings of C($0.10) per share for the quarter.
Aimia Stock Performance
Aimia stock remained flat at C$2.71 on Friday. 4,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,979. The firm has a market cap of C$256.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.51, a PEG ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.76, a quick ratio of 83.33 and a current ratio of 2.68. Aimia has a 52-week low of C$2.60 and a 52-week high of C$3.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.12.
About Aimia
