Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$82.86.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AEM. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$97.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$91.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

In other news, Director Sean Boyd sold 72,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.69, for a total transaction of C$5,261,229.51. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

TSE AEM opened at C$76.30 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of C$59.36 and a 1 year high of C$82.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of C$37.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$68.01 and a 200-day moving average price of C$67.74.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.04 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 10.89%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 3.3114826 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.537 per share. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 40.34%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

