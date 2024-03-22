AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Trading 0.8% Higher

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.68 and last traded at $9.67. Approximately 2,834,240 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 12,090,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.75 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.06.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 983.98 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.28.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The company had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 14.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14,414.41%.

Insider Transactions at AGNC Investment

In other news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $98,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 287,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,727.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AGNC Investment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth about $35,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in AGNC Investment by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

About AGNC Investment

(Get Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.