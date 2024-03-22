AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Sold by Paragon Capital Management Ltd

Paragon Capital Management Ltd cut its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,004 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,347,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $541,361,000 after buying an additional 242,548 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,303,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,695,000 after purchasing an additional 523,955 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,338,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,098,000 after purchasing an additional 402,771 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,773,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,873,000 after purchasing an additional 334,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,301,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367,112 shares in the last quarter. 38.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at AGNC Investment

In other AGNC Investment news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 10,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $98,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,727.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.25 target price on the stock. Jonestrading started coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.75 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AGNC Investment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.06.

AGNC Investment Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.78. 10,167,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,234,602. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $10.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 984.98 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.28.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.42 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 7.59%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 14.8%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 14,414.41%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

