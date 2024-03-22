Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Agilent Technologies in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.27. The consensus estimate for Agilent Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ FY2024 earnings at $5.47 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.86 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.44 EPS.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 18.35%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share.

A has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet raised Agilent Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.31.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $148.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.11. Agilent Technologies has a 12 month low of $96.80 and a 12 month high of $151.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.38%.

In related news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total value of $402,566.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,792,538.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,880 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total value of $402,566.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,792,538.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 4,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $719,372.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,663 shares of company stock valued at $9,205,804.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 246.7% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 54,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 38,737 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 65.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 259.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 119,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,375,000 after acquiring an additional 86,355 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 64,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after acquiring an additional 11,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

