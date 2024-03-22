Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Given New $5.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Agenus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.10.

Agenus Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Agenus

Shares of NASDAQ:AGEN opened at $0.56 on Monday. Agenus has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $2.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.28.

In related news, insider Garo H. Armen purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.65 per share, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 625,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,879.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Agenus

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agenus by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,266,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,058,000 after buying an additional 3,328,451 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Agenus by 15.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,180,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724,892 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Agenus by 15.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,154,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550,477 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Agenus by 124.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,616,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,187,000 after buying an additional 9,776,083 shares during the period. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

Featured Articles

