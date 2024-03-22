Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Apeiron RIA LLC

Apeiron RIA LLC cut its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,208,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,160,465,000 after acquiring an additional 605,210 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Aflac by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,645,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,682,000 after acquiring an additional 366,344 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Aflac by 0.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,415,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,145,794,000 after acquiring an additional 107,554 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,918,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,752,000 after purchasing an additional 30,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Aflac by 9.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,643,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,141,000 after purchasing an additional 794,784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total value of $423,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total value of $423,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total transaction of $666,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,635.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,493 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,706 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of Aflac stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,659,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,353. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.44. The company has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $61.30 and a 12-month high of $86.20.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 24.92%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on AFL shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.36.

Aflac Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

