AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership Sells 769 Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 112.1% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 1,511.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Germany ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

iShares MSCI Germany ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.27. 125,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,468,144. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.28. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a twelve month low of $24.70 and a twelve month high of $31.50.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.