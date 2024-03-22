AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership Sells 485 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 6,346 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 663.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 83,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,956,000 after purchasing an additional 72,664 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 557.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 236,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,642,000 after purchasing an additional 200,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 11,832 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,849,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,713,050. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $63.80 and a 1-year high of $103.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.16.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

