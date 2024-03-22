AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership Sells 1,166 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth about $18,909,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,552,000 after acquiring an additional 205,321 shares during the last quarter. Systelligence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth about $12,116,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 105.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 168,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,737,000 after purchasing an additional 86,629 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,213,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,677,000 after purchasing an additional 86,438 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:XMMO traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.05. The company had a trading volume of 16,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,197. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $70.78 and a 1-year high of $115.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.12.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

