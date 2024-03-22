AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership Has $227,000 Stock Position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership cut its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 306.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the first quarter worth $46,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the first quarter worth $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EDU has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Friday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

EDU stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.23. 177,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,721,787. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.86 and a beta of 0.50. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.70 and a fifty-two week high of $98.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.76.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $869.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.01 million. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

