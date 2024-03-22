AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership Has $1 Million Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership trimmed its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the quarter. Cloudflare makes up about 0.8% of AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Cloudflare by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 40,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $73.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $53.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.50.

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

In other Cloudflare news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 9,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total transaction of $831,937.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,587,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,291,064.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 9,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total value of $831,937.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,587,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,291,064.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 277,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total value of $28,062,129.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,899,597.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,079,436 shares of company stock worth $101,070,085. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Cloudflare stock traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.92. The company had a trading volume of 301,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,236,229. The company has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.69 and its 200-day moving average is $77.12. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.90 and a 12-month high of $116.00.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $362.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.70 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. Equities research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Cloudflare Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

