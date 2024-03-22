AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership Acquires New Position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 17,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 120.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 189.7% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000.

Shares of Global X Uranium ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.89. 600,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,190,234. Global X Uranium ETF has a 1 year low of $18.41 and a 1 year high of $32.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.90.

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

