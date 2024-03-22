Affinity Wealth Management LLC Sells 164 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 282,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,470,000 after purchasing an additional 38,769 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2,761.9% during the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 538,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,882,000 after purchasing an additional 519,238 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,301,000 after purchasing an additional 7,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 4,446.0% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 209,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,776,000 after purchasing an additional 204,516 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $112.53 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.53 and a 52 week high of $116.04. The company has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of 44.30, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.10.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 57.44%. The company had revenue of $57.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 78.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAH shares. Argus upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.07.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

