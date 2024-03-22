Affinity Wealth Management LLC Invests $265,000 in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,468 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 655.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,534,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934,878 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 59.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,376,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $646,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499,760 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 241.9% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,273,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,625 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,100,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 96.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,023,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,866 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 239,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $18,992,666.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 293,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,337,487.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 239,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $18,992,666.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 293,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,337,487.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 624,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $74,809,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,787,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,766,577,361.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,539,103 shares of company stock worth $843,924,579 in the last ninety days. 48.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DELL shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $87.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DELL

Dell Technologies Trading Up 2.7 %

DELL opened at $114.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.64. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.81 and a 12-month high of $131.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.91.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 165.52% and a net margin of 3.63%. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.87%.

About Dell Technologies

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.