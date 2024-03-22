Affinity Wealth Management LLC Has $3.89 Million Holdings in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 555,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,813 shares during the quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.11% of NexGen Energy worth $3,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 68,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 192,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 367,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on NexGen Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Shares of NexGen Energy stock opened at $7.74 on Friday. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.49 and a 1 year high of $8.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 387.19 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 11.00 and a quick ratio of 11.00.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

