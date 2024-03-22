Affinity Wealth Management LLC Has $25.67 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 268,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,508 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF makes up about 5.3% of Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Affinity Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.55% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $25,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of XHB opened at $111.05 on Friday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12 month low of $63.83 and a 12 month high of $111.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.32.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

