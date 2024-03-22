Affinity Wealth Management LLC Buys 44,637 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,637 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF comprises approximately 4.7% of Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Affinity Wealth Management LLC owned 0.68% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $22,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGP. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of SPGP stock opened at $105.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1-year low of $81.27 and a 1-year high of $105.90.

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

