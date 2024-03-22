Affinity Wealth Management LLC Buys 17,261 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,261 shares during the period. Cameco makes up approximately 1.2% of Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $5,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Cameco by 1,049.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cameco by 210.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Cameco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCJ opened at $42.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $23.73 and a 1 year high of $51.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.37. The firm has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.07 and a beta of 0.92.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.06). Cameco had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

