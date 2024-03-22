Affinity Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF were worth $18,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EWX. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 562,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,083,000 after buying an additional 10,686 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 521,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,431,000 after buying an additional 25,242 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $20,674,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 84.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 305,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,314,000 after buying an additional 139,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 277,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,829,000 after buying an additional 16,123 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Price Performance

EWX stock opened at $56.39 on Friday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 1 year low of $49.68 and a 1 year high of $57.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.32 and a 200 day moving average of $54.66. The company has a market cap of $834.58 million, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.79.

About SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.