Affinity Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,601 WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,601 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in WSFS Financial by 93.5% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 38,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 18,546 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the second quarter valued at about $10,375,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 1.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 611,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,325,000 after purchasing an additional 10,343 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the third quarter valued at about $1,317,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 4.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 613,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,386,000 after purchasing an additional 27,106 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

WSFS Financial Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ WSFS opened at $44.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.79. WSFS Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $29.59 and a twelve month high of $47.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.02.

WSFS Financial Dividend Announcement

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $265.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WSFS Financial

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Arthur J. Bacci sold 15,992 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $748,265.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,122.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About WSFS Financial

(Free Report)

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.