AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Receives $102.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.00.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on ACM shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th.
AECOM Stock Performance
AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. AECOM had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AECOM will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.
AECOM Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.56%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AECOM by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,199,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,456,608,000 after buying an additional 1,317,576 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AECOM by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,833,820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $409,376,000 after buying an additional 269,202 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in AECOM by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,456,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,478,000 after purchasing an additional 972,449 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in AECOM by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,427,423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,268,000 after purchasing an additional 112,357 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AECOM by 106,750.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,422,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419,215 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About AECOM
AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.
