Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,836 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,628 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up 2.9% of AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Norges Bank bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $1,252,070,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 105,415.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,526,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $552,275,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518,629 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $777,111,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,868,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $340,539,000. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $2.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $175.81. 13,580,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,181,227. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.50. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.02 and a 52-week high of $227.30. The company has a market cap of $281.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 343.62, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMD. Citigroup lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $136.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at $42,248,089.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $10,432,010.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,513,918.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 324,943 shares of company stock worth $59,919,994 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

