ADT (NYSE:ADT) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Barclays

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Barclays from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the security and automation business’ stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.34% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on ADT from $7.50 to $8.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Shares of ADT opened at $6.65 on Friday. ADT has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.66 and a 200-day moving average of $6.37.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The security and automation business reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. ADT had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ADT will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADT. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in ADT during the first quarter valued at about $3,602,712,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in ADT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,128,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ADT by 26.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,580,954 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $141,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864,889 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ADT by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,627,166 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $106,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in ADT by 781.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,959,785 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $17,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624,115 shares in the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

