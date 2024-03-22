Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,865 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up approximately 0.7% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $56,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 57.6% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 314.3% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total value of $1,318,346.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,508 shares in the company, valued at $14,144,998.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,162 shares of company stock valued at $5,340,250 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $10.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $500.90. 1,794,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,602,178. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $580.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $573.06. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $331.89 and a 52 week high of $638.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. TheStreet lowered Adobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC dropped their price objective on Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $445.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Adobe from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.72.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

