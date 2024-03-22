Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.29

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 1.29 per share by the information technology services provider on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%.

Accenture has increased its dividend by an average of 24.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. Accenture has a dividend payout ratio of 38.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Accenture to earn $13.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.9%.

NYSE ACN opened at $344.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $216.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $370.63 and a 200-day moving average of $339.96. Accenture has a 1-year low of $253.03 and a 1-year high of $387.51.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 851 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.77, for a total value of $316,376.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,862,494.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Manish Sharma sold 1,486 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total value of $550,399.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,866.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 851 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.77, for a total transaction of $316,376.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,862,494.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock worth $9,549,498 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Main Street Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 206.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 89 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Redburn Atlantic increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.27.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

