Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Sees Large Volume Increase on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 1,519,621 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 2,116,632 shares.The stock last traded at $339.53 and had previously closed at $345.03.

The information technology services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $363.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total value of $1,059,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Accenture news, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total value of $1,059,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total transaction of $2,267,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,831 shares in the company, valued at $60,884,051.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $9,549,498. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accenture

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,083,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,732,950,000 after buying an additional 649,358 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Accenture by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,644,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,221,897,000 after purchasing an additional 190,412 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Accenture by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,440,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,582 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Accenture by 4.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,316,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,089,485,000 after buying an additional 565,505 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Accenture by 7.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,034,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,388,856,000 after buying an additional 720,647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $213.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $370.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.96.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

