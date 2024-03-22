Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target Raised to $445.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Redburn Atlantic from $410.00 to $445.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Redburn Atlantic currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $426.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Accenture from $379.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $383.27.

Shares of ACN opened at $344.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $370.63 and a 200 day moving average of $339.96. Accenture has a 1-year low of $253.03 and a 1-year high of $387.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.20.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. Accenture’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

In other news, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total transaction of $1,059,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.77, for a total value of $316,376.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,862,494.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total value of $1,059,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock worth $9,549,498 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,850,765,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 2,444.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,922,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689,509 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 101,214.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,141,000 after buying an additional 4,036,414 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Accenture by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,976,000 after buying an additional 2,163,582 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Accenture by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,672,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,367,474,000 after buying an additional 1,469,627 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

