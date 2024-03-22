Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Given New $394.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $335.00 to $394.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $374.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Accenture from $363.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho began coverage on Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $426.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $440.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $383.27.

Accenture Stock Down 9.3 %

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $344.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $370.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.96. Accenture has a 52-week low of $253.03 and a 52-week high of $387.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.77, for a total transaction of $316,376.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,862,494.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 851 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.77, for a total value of $316,376.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,862,494.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total value of $1,059,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,549,498. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Accenture

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACN. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

