Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) PT Raised to $80.00 at Robert W. Baird

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Friday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.38.

ASO stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.78. 1,573,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,298,756. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.38. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52 week low of $42.83 and a 52 week high of $75.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.43.

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $69,022.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,826.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 116,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after acquiring an additional 18,736 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 289.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 34,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 25,403 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $464,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 9,598 shares during the period.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

