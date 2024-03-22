Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 million. Absci had a negative return on equity of 38.14% and a negative net margin of 1,535.13%.

Absci Stock Up 1.7 %

ABSI stock opened at $5.37 on Friday. Absci has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.53 and its 200-day moving average is $2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.09 million, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 2.35.

Get Absci alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Absci news, Director Redmile Group, Llc purchased 222,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $999,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,253,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,139,922. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Absci

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABSI. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Absci in the third quarter worth $50,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Absci in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Absci by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 12,635 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Absci by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Absci during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Absci from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Absci in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Absci from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Absci in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Get Our Latest Report on Absci

About Absci

(Get Free Report)

Absci Corporation operates as a generative AI drug creation company in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform identifies novel drug targets and creates biotherapeutic candidates. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Absci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.