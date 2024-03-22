AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VLVLY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded AB Volvo (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas cut shares of AB Volvo (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.
AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 28.62%. The company had revenue of $13.92 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that AB Volvo will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, the United States, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company provides heavy-duty trucks for long-haulage and construction work and light-duty trucks for distribution purposes under the Volvo, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and chassis under the Prevost and Volvo Bus brands.
