AAR (NYSE:AIR) Shares Gap Down to $63.92

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $63.92, but opened at $62.17. AAR shares last traded at $61.00, with a volume of 68,266 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AIR. William Blair began coverage on AAR in a report on Monday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of AAR from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of AAR from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AAR currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.25.

AAR Stock Down 7.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 1.68.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $545.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.04 million. AAR had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 3.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of AAR by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in AAR by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in AAR by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of AAR by 2.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 9,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of AAR by 6.7% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

Featured Articles

