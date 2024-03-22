A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.40.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AOS. StockNews.com cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Northcoast Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on AOS

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

Shares of AOS opened at $89.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.25. A. O. Smith has a 12 month low of $63.40 and a 12 month high of $89.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.89 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $65,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,691,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $65,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,691,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $836,990.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,176.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,631 shares of company stock worth $8,042,535 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of A. O. Smith

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the third quarter worth $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 628.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 393.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

About A. O. Smith

(Get Free Report

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.