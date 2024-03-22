89,853 Shares in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Acquired by AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 89,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,000. iShares Silver Trust comprises 1.5% of AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLV. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,417,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,209,205. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $23.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.27.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

