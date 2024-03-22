748 Shares in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Bought by 17 Capital Partners LLC

17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 71.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

IDXX stock opened at $532.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $372.50 and a 52-week high of $583.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $548.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $500.40. The company has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a PE ratio of 52.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Activity

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.20. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 71.66% and a net margin of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $901.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total value of $13,296,053.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,939,557.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total transaction of $13,296,053.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,939,557.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total value of $6,871,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,377,624.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,524 shares of company stock worth $24,871,960. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IDXX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.50.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Articles

