67,593 Shares in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Bought by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 67,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in USA Compression Partners by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,488,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $307,975,000 after buying an additional 50,981 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 42.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,385,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,051,000 after purchasing an additional 415,956 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 4.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 713,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,015,000 after purchasing an additional 28,875 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 3.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 454,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,848,000 after acquiring an additional 14,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 38.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 329,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,962,000 after acquiring an additional 90,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

USA Compression Partners Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:USAC traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.48. 84,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,315. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 130.72 and a beta of 1.29. USA Compression Partners LP has a 12-month low of $18.48 and a 12-month high of $28.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.63.

USA Compression Partners Increases Dividend

USA Compression Partners ( NYSE:USAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $225.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.50 million. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 8.07% and a negative return on equity of 31.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Analysts anticipate that USA Compression Partners LP will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%. This is a positive change from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,000.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on USAC. Mizuho upped their target price on USA Compression Partners from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Insider Activity

In other USA Compression Partners news, insider Eric D. Long sold 9,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $228,560.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 356,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,723,739.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other USA Compression Partners news, major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 793,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $19,047,072.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric D. Long sold 9,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $228,560.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 356,071 shares in the company, valued at $8,723,739.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,958,338 shares of company stock valued at $72,985,696.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

