610 Shares in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Bought by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 610 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 135.7% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the second quarter valued at $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 854.5% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 327.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANSYS stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $348.78. The company had a trading volume of 339,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,303. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $258.01 and a 1 year high of $364.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $335.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $315.33.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.23. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $805.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. ANSYS’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total transaction of $69,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,830.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ANSS. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.75.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

