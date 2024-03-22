505 Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Bought by Apeiron RIA LLC

Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Mendel Money Management raised its position in Mastercard by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 2,133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 20,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,196,000. Finally, Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total value of $43,072.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total value of $7,632,649.78. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at $5,832,644.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total value of $43,072.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,628 shares of company stock valued at $23,309,067 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock traded down $6.97 on Friday, reaching $481.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,268,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445,243. The stock has a market cap of $449.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $346.31 and a 1 year high of $490.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $460.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $424.59.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $476.35.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

