4,748 Shares in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Acquired by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:CLH opened at $195.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 1.23. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.70 and a 1-year high of $197.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $179.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.13. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CLH. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.50.

Insider Activity

In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 15,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.71, for a total transaction of $2,867,457.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,374 shares in the company, valued at $12,646,773.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 15,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.71, for a total transaction of $2,867,457.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,646,773.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Preston sold 1,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total transaction of $360,332.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,912.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Further Reading

